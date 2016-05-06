Are There Reasons To Be Optimistic About Climate Change?

Part 6 of the TED Radio Hour episodeThe Case For Optimism



About Al Gore's TED Talk

Vice President Al Gore explains how human ingenuity can solve our climate crisis.

About Al Gore

Vice President Al Gore spends the majority of his time chairing The Climate Reality Project, a nonprofit devoted to solving the climate crisis. He is also the co-founder and chairman of Generation Investment Management.

Starting in 1993, he served two terms as the 45th Vice President of the United States. Prior to this, he served in the U.S. Senate and the House of Representatives.

In 2006, he was the subject of the Oscar-winning documentary An Inconvenient Truth. In 2007, he became the co-recipient, with the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, of the Nobel Peace Prize.

Gore is also the author of several books, including Earth In The Balance, An Inconvenient Truth, The Assault On Reason, Our Choice: A Plan to Solve the Climate Crisis, and most recently, The Future: Six Drivers of Global Change.

