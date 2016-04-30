Not My Job: Journalist Lesley Stahl Gets Quizzed On 'Star Trek'

This year is the 50th anniversary of the original Star Trek,so mark the occasion, we're going to play a game called "To boldly go where no man has gone before!"We'll ask pioneering journalist Lesley Stahl three questions about the original Star Trek, taken from a new oral history called The Fifty-Year Mission.Stahl covered the Watergate scandal in the 1970s and has been a 60 Minutescorrespondent for 25 years.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.