VIDEO: Chocolate Bars With A Political Bite

It's often said that Washington, D.C., is a town obsessed with politics. Apparently, that obsession extends to its chocolatiers.

This election season, D.C. graphic design firm and chocolate manufacturer Harper Macaw have teamed up to create a series of chocolate bars, each with a flavor and wrapper inspired by a political theme.

Take the Flip-Flopper bar, for example: Its wrapper features an illustration that mimics the design of tarot cards, "with a donkey and elephant divided by an impenetrable party line." Inside you'll find dark milk chocolate with butter toffee and sea salt. Get it? It flip-flops between salty and sweet.

We visited their chocolate factory in D.C. for a peek at — and taste of — their wares. Watch our video for a virtual sample.

