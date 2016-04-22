How Can We Have A More Candid Conversation About Race?

Part 2 of the TED Radio Hour episode Beyond Tolerance

About Vernā Myers' TED Talk

Diversity advocate Vernā Myers makes a powerful case for acknowledging our subconscious biases and assumptions about others.

About Vernā Myers



Vernā Myers is a diversity consultant with a degree from Harvard Law. She founded the Vernā Myers Consulting Group, an organization that aims to break down barriers of race, gender, ethnicity and sexual orientation in workplaces.

She is the author of Moving Diversity Forward: How to Go from Well-Meaning to Well-Doing.

