Not My Job: We Quiz R.L. Stine On Ralph Lauren

If you have kids, you know two things — they hate to be scared ... and they love to be scared. Author R.L. Stine figured that out years ago, and with his best-selling Goosebumps and Fear Street series, he has now terrified generations of children.

Since R.L. Stine isn't the only famous R.L. out there, we've invited him to answer three questions about fashion mogul Ralph Lauren — who was born Ralph Lifshitz.

