© 2021 WYPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WYPR Arts

Not My Job: We Quiz R.L. Stine On Ralph Lauren

Published April 2, 2016 at 11:23 AM EDT
Author R.L. Stine

If you have kids, you know two things — they hate to be scared ... and they love to be scared. Author R.L. Stine figured that out years ago, and with his best-selling Goosebumps and Fear Street series, he has now terrified generations of children.

Since R.L. Stine isn't the only famous R.L. out there, we've invited him to answer three questions about fashion mogul Ralph Lauren — who was born Ralph Lifshitz.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

WYPR Arts