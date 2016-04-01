How Do You Make The International Community Care About The Refugee Crisis?

Part 3 of the TED Radio Hour episodeCrisis and Response

About Melissa Fleming's TED Talk

Melissa Fleming, chief spokesperson for the UNHCR, tells the story of a young refugee who miraculously survived four days on a child's life ring after her boat was capsized in 2014.

About Melissa Fleming

Melissa Fleming is the Head of Communications and Chief Spokesperson for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), an inter-governmental body within the United Nations that operates in 120 countries and provides shelter and aid for over 30 million refugees.

Fleming started her career in 1989 as a Public Affairs Specialist at Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty. In 1994, she became the Spokesperson and Head of Media at the Organization for Security and Co-operation (OSCE) in Vienna. After six years at the OSCE, she became Spokesperson at the International Atomic Energy Agency where she served for eight years.

