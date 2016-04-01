Can A Massive Stroke Change A Life — For The Better?

Part 5 of the TED Radio Hour episode Crisis and Response

About Kitra Cahana's TED Talk

Photojournalist and conceptual artist Kitra Cahana describes how her father dealt with a stroke that left his body completely paralyzed, and how his experience of "locked-in syndrome" opened a world of unexpected opportunities for him.

About Kitra Cahana

Kitra Cahana is an American photojournalist and conceptual artist who immerses herself in the societies she documents.

She was born in 1987 and was raised in Canada and Sweden. She has a B.A. in philosophy from McGill University and a M.A. in Visual and Media Anthropology from the Freie Universitat in Berlin. In 2014, Cahana became a TED Fellow.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.