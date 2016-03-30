Sense Of Place Asheville: River Arts District

Craftspeople and artists look to Asheville, N.C., as a center of creativity and make up a big part of the area's identity. They've flocked to the city's River Arts District, which houses several art studios and has become a destination for visitors.

Take a tour with Josh Copus, a longtime area resident and founder of the Clayspace Co-op, as he comments on the forces bringing change to the River Arts District and describes how the community has responded.

