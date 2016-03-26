Not My Job: Jazz Bassist Esperanza Spalding Gets Quizzed On Bases

In 2011, jazz prodigy Esperanza Spalding won the Best New Artist Grammy, beating out the favorite — some Canadian kid named Justin Bieber. She's spent the five years since then touring the world, making new music and hiding from mobs of angry 13-year-olds.

Since Spalding plays the bass, we've invited her to answer three questions about other kinds of bases: BASE jumping, second base and Ace of Base.

