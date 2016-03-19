© 2021 WYPR
Not My Job: Actor Andre Royo Gets Quizzed On Quinoa

Published March 19, 2016 at 11:27 AM EDT

Actor Andre Royo was so good at playing an addict on HBO's The Wire that actual users on the street used to offer him drugs. Now that he's playing a lawyer on Fox's Empire, we assume people walk up to him and offer him $300 an hour, right?

Anyway. Since Royo starred in The Wire —a TV show more beloved to NPR listeners than their own children — we've invited him to play a game called "I keep my Wire DVD set right next to my Neko Case albums." Three questions about three other things NPR listeners won't shut up about.

