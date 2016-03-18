Abe Davis: How Can Hidden Sounds Be Captured By Everyday Objects

Part 1 of the TED Radio Hour episode Hidden

About Abe Davis' TED Talk

Computer scientist Abe Davis explains how you can turn a plant or a bag of chips into a microphone, and capturing the hidden sound vibrations on a high-speed camera.

About Abe Davis

Abe Davis is a doctoral candidate at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a musician.

In 2014, he revealed the "visual microphone," an algorithm that samples the vibrations of ordinary objects — such as a bag of potato chips — from high-speed video footage and transforms them into intelligible audio.

Davis also created Caperture, a 3D-imaging app designed to create and share 3D images on any compatible smartphone.

