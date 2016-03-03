DJ Session: Old School Dance Party

In this edition of the Here & Now DJ Sessions, John Hanson of KUTX in Austin joins host Jeremy Hobson to listen back to some songs from decades past that we’re still hearing on the dance floor. Hanson hosts “Old School Dance Party” on KUTX in Austin, as well as “In Black America” on Here & Now contributor station KUT.

Note: We have a Spotify playlist and an Apple Music playlist for our weekly DJ Sessions.

Songs In This Segment

The Commodores, “Brick House”

[Youtube]

Kool and the Gang, “Jungle Boogie”

[Youtube]

Parliament, “Flashlight”

[Youtube]

Patti Labelle, “Lady Marmalade”

[Youtube]

Yarbrough & Peoples, “Don’t Stop The Music”

[Youtube]

Songs From The Montage

Chic, “Good Times”

[Youtube]

Sylvester, “You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real)”

[Youtube]

Aretha Franklin, “Freeway of Love”

[Youtube]

Three Dog Night, “Mama Told Me (Not to Come)”

[Youtube]

Guest

John Hanson, host of “Old School Dance Party” on KUTX in Austin. He also hosts “In Black America” at Here & Now contributor KUT. He tweets @JohnEDee989.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.