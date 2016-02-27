© 2021 WYPR
Not My Job: Singer Trisha Yearwood Gets Quizzed On Unhappy Couples

Published February 27, 2016 at 9:30 AM EST
Trisha Yearwood performs at the Encore Theater on Dec. 2, 2015, in Las Vegas.

As a 5-year-old growing up in Monticello, Ga., Trisha Yearwood wrote Elvis Presley a letter, asking him to marry her. Elvis never responded. So instead, Yearwood became a record-setting country music superstar, a best-selling cookbook author and lifestyle guru, and ultimately, settled for marrying Garth Brooks. So, not the worst Plan B.

Yearwood had a hit song called "How Do I Live Without You," so we've invited her to play game called "How Do I Live With You?" Three questions about unhappily married couples.

