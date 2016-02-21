The Phrase Or Name Is Familiar: Try This Puzzle And See What They Are

On-air challenge: Every answer is a familiar two-word phrase or name in which the first word ends in the letter -E, and the second word starts GO-.

For example: Something you might say when you're about to take a plunge --> HERE GOES.

Last week's challenge:Name something to eat. Change one letter in it and rearrange the result. You'll name the person who makes this food. Who is it?

Answer:Bread and baker.

Winner:Mary Ann Gaeddert, of Georgetown, Ky.

Next week's challenge:Think of three eight-letter words that are identical in spelling except for the fourth letter. Each word contains a G ... that is pronounced differently in all three words. What words are they?

Submit Your Answer

If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here. Listeners who submit correct answers win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you Thursday, Feb. 25 at 3 p.m. ET.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.