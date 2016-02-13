Not My Job: We Quiz The Duplass Brothers On Sibling Rivalry
Some siblings find it hard just to be under the same roof, but Mark and Jay Duplass have teamed up to make more than a dozen films. They've recently branched out into television with their HBO show Togetherness.
Since these brothers get along so well, we've asked them to take a break from writing, directing, acting and producing to play a game called "Hating you is like hating myself." Three questions about brothers who didn't see eye to eye.
Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.