The Rites Of Springfield

There are more than 35 places named Springfield in America, all of them wonderful in their own unique way. But the most famous Springfield is the fictional one where The Simpsons is set. In this game, we imagine that Simpsons characters have moved to a real Springfield somewhere in the United States. Contestants tell us which U.S state we're talking about.

Heard in Taran Killam: The Day Before Sunday In Real Time

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.