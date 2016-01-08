Can Changing Your Route Change Your Experience Of A City?

Part 1 of the TED Radio Hour episode Building Better Cities.

About Daniele Quercia's TED Talk

Mapping apps find the fastest route through a city, but what are you missing along the way? Computer scientist Daniele Quercia describes how "happy maps" can give you not the most efficient, but the most beautiful route.

About Daniele Quercia

Daniele Quercia is a computer scientist interested in the relationship between online and offline worlds. He has studied data mining, computational social science and urban informatics.

He currently works with the social dynamics team at Bell Labs in Cambridge, in the U.K. He has also held positions at Yahoo! Labs, University of Cambridge, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, London Business School and University College London, where he received his Ph.D.

In 2014, he was named one of Fortune magazine's Big Data All-Stars. His work has been featured on La Repubblica, The Independent, New Scientist, Le Monde and the BBC.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.