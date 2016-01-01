Pop Culture Happy Hour: In One Year And Out The Other, 2016 Edition Listen • 56:02

Every year at this time, we get together to make resolutions and predictions for the coming year — but not before we reckon, almost always embarrassingly, with last year's. Did Stephen quit Diet Coke? Did Glen's very bold box office prediction come to pass?

Because we're all about accountability, we bring back our pal Kat Chow for this conversation, which wanders hither and yon before arriving at the ultimate fact that really, nobody knows anything, but we remain curious as always.

We close the show with what's making us happy this week as always, including a book Glen likes, a piece Kat liked, Stephen's songs of the year, and a show I'm looking forward to following on its final lap.

Thank you for listening this year, and follow us on Twitter to get good stuff in 2016: me, Stephen, Glen, Kat, producer Jessica, and producer emeritus/music director/pal Mike.

