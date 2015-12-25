© 2021 WYPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WYPR Arts

Santa For President In 2016

By NPR Staff
Published December 25, 2015 at 4:10 PM EST

His resume is unimpeachable and he has great approval ratings. Santa Claus sounds like the perfect candidate — so what if he ran for president? That's the central question in this work of audio fiction by the podcast The Truth

The story begins at the North Pole, where two mysterious strangers have just arrived by sled to Santa's office.

"Santa for President" was produced by Jonathan Mitchell and written by Mario Correa. The voice actors include Rachel Dratch, Mo Rocca and Tom Ligon as Santa Claus.The Truth is part of the Radiotopia network from PRX.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

WYPR Arts
NPR Staff
See stories by NPR Staff