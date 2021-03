Sesame Street's Sonia Manzano and co-star Emilio Delgado joins us to play "The Muppets in Your Neighborhood." Then, the two serenade our audience with the Sesame Street classic, "Hola!" Our next game, "Name That Candy Bar," is sure to make your mouth water. Then make sure to warm up your thumbs for our Ask Me One More Final Round, "Initial This," about texting abbreviations.

Heard in Kids' Favorites!

