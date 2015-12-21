Actress Gabourey Sidibe Explains How She Meets People Through Podcasts

Actress Gabourey Sidibe — you've seen her in Precious, American Horror Story andEmpire — admits she's a bit of a shut-in. "I really wish I wasn't, but I am," she says with a laugh. And while she's "puttering around" the house she listens to all sorts of stories via podcast. "In a strange way, listening to podcasts helps me meet people," she tells NPR's Ari Shapiro.

Sidibe says she particularly likes the NPR podcast Invisibilia, which is all about the unseen forces that shape human behavior. The "Entanglement" episode describes a woman who has mirror-touch synesthesia, a condition that causes her to physically experience the sensations felt by others.

Sidibe was captivated by this story. "After listening, I became obsessed with learning more about synesthesia and I'm convinced that I have a mild form of it myself," she says.

