What Is A 'Whitopia' — And What Might It Mean To Live There?
Part 3 of the TED Radio Hour episode Adaptation
About Rich Benjamin's TED Talk
As America becomes more multicultural, Rich Benjamin has noticed a phenomenon: some communities are actually becoming less diverse. So he got out a map, found the whitest towns in the USA and moved in.
About Rich Benjamin
The author of Searching for Whitopia, Rich Benjamin observes modern society and politics. Benjamin is a senior fellow at Demos, a multi-issue think tank, and is just completing a novel on money, loss and heterosexual melancholy.
Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.