Pop Culture Happy Hour: 'The Martian' And How-To Stories Listen • 45:23

We've talked about the novel The Martianon the show a couple of times before, so we rushed out this week to see the new movie (or in my case, to see the movie one more time after Toronto). We talk with our Space Movie And Ronda Rousey And Road HouseCorrespondent Chris Klimek about Matt Damon, Drew Goddard, Ridley Scott, love of science, race and casting, and lots more.

Then, from there, we move along to the general matter of stories that teach us about people's special skills, whether those skills involve whaling, clothing design, cooking, or selling insurance.

As always, we close the show with what's making us happy this week. For one thing, we're very happy about an upcoming project from our pal Barrie Hardymon that will show up on November 2. But otherwise: Stephen is happy about another of John Oliver's online inventions. Glen is happy about a comedy special and a cast album. Chris is happy about concert recordings that are surfacing for a reasonable price without secret language with record store clerks. I am happy about this picture and the movie that brought you this podcast and this recap.

