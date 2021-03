J.D. from Scrubs is hanging out the passenger side of Turk's ride, much like the scenario described in TLC's song "Scrubs." For this game, Jonathan Coulton plays songs whose song titles include the title of a TV program, with the lyrics rewritten to be about the show.

Heard in Sonia Manzano: These Are The Muppets In Your Neighborhood

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.