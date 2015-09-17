Lauren Groff, Ta-Nehisi Coates Lead Longlists For National Book Awards

It's not often that you'll get the National Book Awards confused for that otherNBA, but at least in this respect they're the same: They don't go picking their winners lightly — or quickly. Since 2013, in a bid to raise its profile, the prestigious literary prize has been unveiling and then whittling its lists of nominees over multiple rounds, over multiple months.

The first of these rounds wrapped up Thursday, as the National Book Foundation rolled out its long list of 10 nominees for the fiction prize.

Among them are Hanya Yanagihara's A Little Lifeand Bill Clegg's Did You Ever Have a Family, two of the Americans who made this year's long list for the formerly Brit-centric Man Booker Prize. (And Yanagihara made that award's shortlist, which was unveiled Tuesday.) Joining them are T. Geronimo Johnson's Welcome to Braggsville, which is a favorite of Fresh Air's Maureen Corrigan, and Lauren Groff's Fates and Furies,whichis also the centerpiece of this month's Morning Edition book club.

And that's just four of the nominees — out of 40 total across four categories. The long lists for the NBA's three other categories were announced earlier this week: nonfiction, poetry and young people's literature. Among the notables there are journalist Ta-Nehisi Coates and photographer Sally Mann (both for nonfiction) and poet Terrance Hayes.

The full long lists for all four categories are below.

Over the next two months, the National Book Awards will winnow these lists to half their original number (shortlists announced Oct. 14), and ultimately decide the winners in each category in a ceremony Nov. 18.

Though one winner, at least, has already been decided: At the ceremony, novelist Don DeLillo will be awarded the Medal of Distinguished Contribution to American Letters — the National Book Foundation's version of a lifetime achievement award.

National Book Awards Long List

Fiction

Jesse Ball, A Cure for Suicide

Bill Clegg, Did You Ever Have a Family

Karen E. Bender, Refund

Angela Flournoy, The Turner House

Lauren Groff, Fates and Furies

Adam Johnson, Fortune Smiles

T. Geronimo Johnson, Welcome to Braggsville

Edith Pearlman, Honeydew

Hanya Yanagihara, A Little Life

Nell Zink, Mislaid

Nonfiction

Cynthia Barnett, Rain

Ta-Nehisi Coates, Between the World and Me

Martha Hodes, Mourning Lincoln

Sally Mann, Hold Still

Sy Montgomery, The Soul of an Octopus

Susanna Moore, Paradise of the Pacific

Michael Paterniti, Love and Other Ways of Dying: Esssays

Carla Power, If the Oceans Were Ink: An Unlikely Friendship and a Journey to the Heart of the Quran

Tracy K. Smith, Ordinary Light

Michael White, Travels in Vermeer: A Memoir

Poetry

Ross Gay, Catalog of Unabashed Gratitude

Amy Gerstler, Scattered at Sea

Marilyn Hacker, A Stranger's Mirror

Terrance Hayes, How to Be Drawn

Jane Hirshfield, The Beauty

Robin Coste Lewis, Voyage of the Sable Venus

Ada Limón, Bright Dead Things

Patrick Phillips, Elegy for a Broken Machine

Rowan Ricardo Phillips, Heaven

Lawrence Raab, Mistaking Each Other for Ghosts

Young People's Literature

Becky Albertalli, Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda

M.T. Anderson, Symphony for the City of the Dead: Dmitri Shostakovich and the Siege of Leningrad

Ali Benjamin,The Thing About Jellyfish

Rae Carson, Walk on Earth a Stranger

Gary Paulsen, This Side of Wild: Mutts, Mares, and Laughing Dinosaurs

Laura Ruby,Bone Gap

Ilyasah Shabazz, with Kekla Magoon,X: A Novel

Steve Sheinkin, Most Dangerous: Daniel Ellsberg and the Secret History of the Vietnam War

Neal Shusterman, Challenger Deep

Noelle Stevenson,Nimona

