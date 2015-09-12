Not My Job: We Quiz Frank Oz On L. Frank Baum, Author Of 'Wizard Of Oz'

Director and puppeteer Frank Oz is one of the most familiar voices in the world — in fact, he's dozens of them. As a founder of the Muppets, he was Bert, Miss Piggy, Fozzie Bear, Cookie Monster, Yoda, and more.

Since he's probably heard his share of jokes about The Wizard of Oz over the years, we've decided to ask him three questions about L. Frank Baum, author of The Wonderful Wizard of Oz and its many sequels.

