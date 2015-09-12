© 2021 WYPR
Not My Job: We Quiz Frank Oz On L. Frank Baum, Author Of 'Wizard Of Oz'

September 12, 2015
Frank Oz at the 33rd U.S. Film Festival in Deauville, France in September 2007.

Director and puppeteer Frank Oz is one of the most familiar voices in the world — in fact, he's dozens of them. As a founder of the Muppets, he was Bert, Miss Piggy, Fozzie Bear, Cookie Monster, Yoda, and more.

Since he's probably heard his share of jokes about The Wizard of Oz over the years, we've decided to ask him three questions about L. Frank Baum, author of The Wonderful Wizard of Oz and its many sequels.

