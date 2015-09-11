Will Our Screens Soon Be Able To Read Our Emotions?

Part 3 of the TED Radio Hour episode Screen Time - Part I.

About Rana el Kaliouby's TED Talk

Despite their powerful computing capability, our screens have no way of knowing how we feel. Computer scientist Rana el Kaliouby says that's about to change.

About Rana el Kaliouby

Rana el Kaliouby is on a mission to bring emotional intelligence to our digital devices. She's the chief science officer and co-founder of Affectiva, an MIT Media Lab spin-off.

She leads the company's emotion analytics team, which develops emotion-sensing algorithms and mines the world's largest emotion database. The team has collected 12 billion emotion data points from 2.9 million face videos submitted by volunteers in 75 countries.

The company's platform is used by many Fortune Global 100 companies to measure consumer engagement.

