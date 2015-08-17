© 2021 WYPR
The Giant Foam Finger: What We Talk About When We Talk About Brett Favre

By Stephen Thompson
Published August 17, 2015 at 6:03 AM EDT
Brett Favre serves as a sturdy metaphor for, well, a lot of things.
In the first two episodes of The Giant Foam Finger — a new, sports-themed offshoot of Pop Culture Happy Hour — NPR Code Switch blogger Gene Demby and I have discussed one play in a decade-old NFL game, and we've tackled the phenomenon of fan hatred. This week, we take on a topic that, depending on your perspective, might well encompass both: Brett Favre, the erstwhile NFL quarterback who serves as a sturdy metaphor for, well, a lot of things.

Favre, who was recently inducted into the Green Bay Packers Hall Of Fame — and who's a mortal lock to reach the NFL Hall Of Fame around this time next year — spent the last few years of his 20-year career retiring, unretiring, switching teams, retiring again, unretiring again, and eventually playing for the Minnesota Vikings, one of the Packers' most hated rivals. Consequently, he's come to represent everything from stubbornness to indecision to disloyalty to the obsolescence that awaits us all. His departure from the Packers, like the recent thaw in his relationship with the team, mirrored countless relationship struggles for countless fans. The word "divorce" gets brought up a lot around Brett Favre, and he's never been divorced.

Here, Gene and I approach all of these subjects and more while also nodding to Favre's actual athletic legacy — no small subject in and of itself. Look for another episode of The Giant Foam Finger (about a sport other than football, we promise!) in a couple weeks.

Stephen Thompson
Stephen Thompson is a writer, editor and reviewer for NPR Music, where he speaks into any microphone that will have him and appears as a frequent panelist on All Songs Considered. Since 2010, Thompson has been a fixture on the NPR roundtable podcast Pop Culture Happy Hour, which he created and developed with NPR correspondent Linda Holmes. In 2008, he and Bob Boilen created the NPR Music video series Tiny Desk Concerts, in which musicians perform at Boilen's desk. (To be more specific, Thompson had the idea, which took seconds, while Boilen created the series, which took years. Thompson will insist upon equal billing until the day he dies.)
