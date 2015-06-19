© 2021 WYPR
When Do We Become The Final Version of Ourselves?

By NPR/TED Staff
Published June 19, 2015 at 8:36 AM EDT

Part 3 of the TED Radio Hour episode Shifting Time

About Dan Gilbert's TED Talk

Psychologist Dan Gilbert shares research on what he calls the "end of history illusion," where we think the person we are right now is the person we'll be for the rest of time. Hint: that's not the case.

About Dan Gilbert

Harvard Psychologist Dan Gilbert believes that in our pursuit of happiness, most of us have the wrong map. Gilbert argues that in the same way optical illusions fool our eyes, our brains systematically misjudge what will make us happy. His 2006 book Stumbling on Happiness was a New York Times best-seller and has been translated into 20 languages.

