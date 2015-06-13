Not My Job: Kim Kardashian Gets Quizzed On Kim Jong Un

Every once in a while we have someone on the show who we can't believe agreed to be on the show. Case in point: Kim Kardashian is a producer, entrepreneur, designer, model, mom, tabloid magazine life support system — and now a star of public radio.

Kardashian is the most famous Kim in pretty much every country in the world ... except North Korea. And if the movie The Interview has taught us anything, it's that making fun of North Korea results in good things for your parent organization. So we'll ask Kardashian three questions about her celebrity rival, Kim Jong Un, who dominates TMZ on the other side of the DMZ.

