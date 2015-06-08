© 2021 WYPR
WYPR Arts

WATCH: 11-Year-Old Sydney Lucas Destroys At The Tony Awards

By Linda Holmes
Published June 8, 2015 at 12:02 PM EDT
Sydney Lucas performs "Ring Of Keys" from <em>Fun Home </em>on the Tony Awards broadcast Sunday night.
Sydney Lucas didn't happen to win the Tony Award she was nominated for on Sunday night, but it took nothing away from the fact that she was the highlight of the entire broadcast. Lucas plays Small Alison in Fun Home, the musical adaptation of Alison Bechdel's graphic memoir about her coming of age that won the award for Best Musical. Lucas sang "Ring Of Keys," which tells the story of Alison seeing a woman who ... well, she'll tell you.

WYPR Arts
Linda Holmes
Linda Holmes is a pop culture correspondent for NPR and the host of Pop Culture Happy Hour. She began her professional life as an attorney. In time, however, her affection for writing, popular culture, and the online universe eclipsed her legal ambitions. She shoved her law degree in the back of the closet, gave its living room space to DVD sets of The Wire, and never looked back.
