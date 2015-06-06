© 2021 WYPR
Not My Job: Producer Brian Grazer Gets Quizzed On Cattle

Published June 6, 2015 at 8:14 AM EDT
Brian Grazer speaks at the Winter Television Critics Association tour in Pasadena, Calif., in January 2014.

Producer Brian Grazer is responsible for so many movies and TV shows — Splash, Apollo 13, A Beautiful Mind, 24, Empire and many more — it's just easier to list something he didn't produce ... like the new Entourage movie. He's recently written a new book about his lifelong pursuit of curiosity, called A Curious Mind.

Since his last name is Grazer, we've invited him to play a game called "Mooooooooo!" Three questions about cattle.

