What Happens When People Are Given A Voice?

Part 1 of the TED Radio Hour episode The Act Of Listening

Over 25 years ago, Dave Isay's radio documentary Ghetto Life 101 was broadcast. It presented voices many public radio listeners hardly ever hear, setting a standard for storytellers everywhere.

About Dave Isay

Dave Isay is the founder of StoryCorps, an audio project that has collected more than 50,000 personal interviews. The archives of StoryCorps are kept at the Library of Congress' American Folklife Center, and constitute the largest single collection of recorded voices in history.

StoryCorps invites friends and loved ones to conduct 40-minute interviews at small recording booths across the country. Offering moving and surprising glimpses into the lives of often marginalized and forgotten subjects, the interviews are a familiar feature of NPR's Morning Edition and Storycorps.org.

