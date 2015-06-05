Pop Culture Happy Hour: The Romance Novel Special Listen • 44:30

This week is a special one for us at Pop Culture Happy Hour: we invited our pals Barrie Hardymon and Petra Mayer, along with the marvelous and hugely knowledgeable Sarah Wendell, who runs the romance web site Smart Bitches, Trashy Books.

Here's what you're really looking for if you're looking at this post: the list of recommendations, both authors and specific books (and a couple other things) that all of us (mostly Sarah) rattled off over the course of this show. So let's just get on with it.

Next week: regular business resumes.

Judith Krantz (Princess Daisy)

Outlander

Maya Banks, Scottish historicals (Clan McClean, hee)

Lois McMaster Bujold, The Sharing Knife

Johanna Lindsey, Warrior's Woman

Cathy Pegau, Deep Deception/Caught In Amber

Anne Bishop, Black Jewels

Courtney Milan

Tessa Dare

Nora Roberts, Vision In White

#weneeddiverseromance (@KwanaWrites)

Alisha Rai

Suleikha Snyder

Sonali Dev (A Bollywood Affairand the upcomingThe Bollywood Bride)

Beverly Jenkins (and the Destiny trilogy)

Rochelle Alers

Kwana Jackson (again, @KwanaWrites — we got the wrong last name and said "Bradley"; we're so sorry — this is who Sarah meant to recommend, and it was a super lot of names in a short time)

Jessica Clare, the Games series (reality TV)

Theresa Romain

Kate Noble

Kristan Higgins

Penny Reid

Julie Anne Long

Lisa Kleypas

Meljean Brook (The Iron Duke,steampunk romance)

Lorelai James, Rough Riders("if you like erotica and cowboys")

Cupcake Lovers, Beth Ciotta

Play By Play series (sportsy), Jaci Burton

Fool's Gold series (and The Bakery Sisters), Susan Mallery

Animal Magnetism series, Jill Shalvis

Lori Wilde: Twilight, Texas; Cupid, Texas; Jubilee, Texas; Stardust, Texas

Cupcake Club, Girls' Night Out, Last Chance, Virgin River (all real series!)

Tessa Dare, Castles Ever After, Romancing The Duke

Loretta Chase, The Lion's Daughter

Eloisa James, Desperate Duchesses series

Jennifer Crusie, Bet Me

