How Does Trust Happen In Music?

Part 1 of the TED Radio Hour episode Trust And Consequences

About Charles Hazlewood's TED Talk

Conductor Charles Hazlewood talks about the role of trust between conductor and orchestra, which he describes as a "miracle."

About Charles Hazlewood

Charles Hazlewood has conducted over a hundred world premieres. He has collaborated with artists such Wyclef Jean, Professor Green, Nigel Kennedy and Steve Reich, and performed the first-ever symphony concert on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury Festival in England.

Hazlewood launched the orchestral festival "Orchestival" in his home county of Somerset, and in 2012 founded The British Paraorchestra, the world's first large-scale professional ensemble of virtuoso musicians with disabilities.

Hazlewood also co-founded the award-winning South African lyric theater company Dimpho di Kopane.

