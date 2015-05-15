How Can Trusting Strangers Fuel An Economy?

Part 4 of the TED Radio Hour episode Trust And Consequences.

The new currency of this economy is trust, says Rachel Botsman. Companies that rely on sharing invest in what Botsman calls "reputation capital."

Rachel Botsman is the co-author, with Roo Rogers, of the book What's Mine Is Yours: The Rise of Collaborative Consumption. She writes, consults and speaks on collaboration and sharing through network technologies, and on how it will transform business, consumerism and the way we live.

She is the founder of The Collaborative Lab, an innovation incubator that works with startups, big businesses and local government. She has consulted with Fortune 500 companies and nonprofit organizations on brand and innovation strategy, and was a former director at the William J. Clinton Foundation.

