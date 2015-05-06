Todd Burge On Mountain Stage

Todd Burge appears on Mountain Stage, recorded live at the West Virginia Culture Center Theater. Host Larry Groce has introduced Burge many times as "West Virginia's premier singer-songwriter" — praise Burge does not take lightly. Drawing on his peculiar wit, nimble guitar playing and the occasional inclusion of ukulele, whistling and falsetto vocals, Burge's music conjures everyone from Tiny Tim to Richard Thompson, often in the same verse of a single song.

A native of West Virginia's Wood County region, Burge spent the '80s and '90s earning his place as one of the most important and enduring figures in the state's music scene, fronting everything from the alt-rock band 63 Eyes to the outlaw-country cover project Triple Shot. Since the early 2000s, Burge has concentrated on his singular brand of folk-pop storytelling. His latest album, Imitation Life, was produced by longtime collaborator and Grammy winner Tim O'Brien.

The second song in this set, "Ask Them To," features a rare appearance on backing vocals by Mountain Stage band pianist Bob Thompson.

SET LIST

"Time To Waste Time"

"Ask Them To"

"First Day Of Spring"

"The Longer"

