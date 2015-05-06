© 2021 WYPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WYPR Arts

Lady Lamb On World Cafe

Published May 6, 2015 at 11:13 AM EDT

Aly Spaltro's work has always had a whimsical side. She started her career in Maine as Lady Lamb The Beekeeper and has toured a lot since releasing her national debut, Ripely Pine, in 2013. Spaltro and her band, now known as Lady Lamb, have since developed more of a rock and pop edge, which is evident on her second album, After. Her wit, though, remains intact.

On today's episode of World Cafe, hear about Spaltro's method of gathering ideas for songs, as well as the unusual story of her relative who was named a saint and became part of the song "Billions Of Eyes."

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.

Tags

WYPR ArtsWYPR Arts