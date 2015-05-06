Lady Lamb On World Cafe

Aly Spaltro's work has always had a whimsical side. She started her career in Maine as Lady Lamb The Beekeeper and has toured a lot since releasing her national debut, Ripely Pine, in 2013. Spaltro and her band, now known as Lady Lamb, have since developed more of a rock and pop edge, which is evident on her second album, After. Her wit, though, remains intact.

On today's episode of World Cafe, hear about Spaltro's method of gathering ideas for songs, as well as the unusual story of her relative who was named a saint and became part of the song "Billions Of Eyes."

