Sylvan Esso combines heady electro beats from Nick Sanborn and Amelia Meath's warm and graceful voice. They've hit a sweet spot with their self-titled debut. On their recent visit to KCRW between Coachella dates, the two delivered an excellent interpretation of their danceable single, "H.S.K.T."

SET LIST

"H.S.K.T."

Watch Sylvan Esso's full performance at KCRW.com.

