Toro Y Moi On World Cafe

Published April 2, 2015 at 11:19 AM EDT
Chaz Bundick, a.k.a. Toro Y Moi.
What For? marks a change from the sound of Toro Y Moi's previous album, Anything In Return; the emphasis this time is on guitar rather than on the electronics and keyboards of the last record.

Toro Y Moi's Chaz Bundick made his debut in 2010 with Causers Of This, and soon got lumped in with an assortment of "chillwave" acts — an oversimplification of his versatile sound. Here, Toro Y Moi plays songs from What For? live in the studio.

