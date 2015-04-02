Toro Y Moi On World Cafe

What For? marks a change from the sound of Toro Y Moi's previous album, Anything In Return; the emphasis this time is on guitar rather than on the electronics and keyboards of the last record.

Toro Y Moi's Chaz Bundick made his debut in 2010 with Causers Of This, and soon got lumped in with an assortment of "chillwave" acts — an oversimplification of his versatile sound. Here, Toro Y Moi plays songs from What For? live in the studio.

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.