Cabinet On Mountain Stage

The Pennsylvania progressive bluegrass band Cabinet makes its first appearance on Mountain Stage, recorded live at the Culture Center Theater in Charleston, W.Va. Together for nearly 10 years, the members of Cabinet came from diverse musical backgrounds that encompass everything from American Beauty-era Grateful Dead to old-time banjo and fiddle tunes.

They've become regulars at beloved West Virginia music venue The Purple Fiddle, selling out its New Year's Eve extravaganza well in advance. Brothers Pappy and JP Boindo sing lead and play banjo and mandolin, along with guitarist Mickey Coviello, fiddler Todd Kopec, bassist Dylan Skursky and percussionist Jami Novak. The group's latest release, This Is Cabinet — Set II, was recorded in 2013 at Stage One in Fairfield, Conn., and Club Metronome in Burlington, Vt.

SET LIST

"Pine Billy"

"Po's Real"

"Poor Man's Blues"

"Bottom Of The Sea"

"Susquehanna Breakdown"

