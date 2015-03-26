Small Batch Edition: Talking 'X-Files' With Kumail Nanjiani Listen • 10:31

Jason Kempin / Getty Images or One Kid One World / Comedian Kumail Nanjiani performs during One Kid One World's 3rd Annual Night Of (At Least) 18 Laughs at Largo on April 27, 2014 in Los Angeles.

Kumail Nanjiani is a standup comedian, the co-host of the comedy show The Meltdown With Jonah And Kumail for Comedy Central, an actor (including a regular gig on HBO's Silicon Valley), and a popular Twitter presence. But the reason we sat down with him today is that he's also a podcaster, who has both a show about games called The Indoor Kids and a show called The X-Files Files.

As its name suggests, The X-Files Filesis a show in which Nanjiani and guests — who have included at times X-Fileswriters and guest actors — break down episodes of the show in great detail. Who better, we thought, to comment on the news that The X-Filesis returning to Fox for a handful of new episodes?

So this is a conversation about the new episodes, some of the old episodes, the importance of remaining hopeful, and how hard it is to be a werewolf.

