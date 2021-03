In this final round, contestants school each other for the chance to be serenaded by VIP Tituss Burgess.

The chicken is headed for the endzone aaaand...it's good! Touchdown for Perdue! All the answers in this game contain the name of a major U.S. college or university.

Heard in Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.