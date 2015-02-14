Not My Job: Three Questions About Bass (The Fish) For Lance Bass (The Singer)

Orlando, Fla., where we are taping our show this week, is known for its rich history, going all the way back to the early 1970s. Since then, it's produced some of our nation's finest pop entertainment — for example, the boy band NSYNC was engineered here, and went on to become a massively popular musical act. We've invited former NSYNC member Lance Bass to play a game called "It's all about the bass, 'bout that bass, no trouble." Three questions about bass and bass fishing.

