Why Should We Treat Violence Like A Contagious Disease?

About Gary Slutkin's TED Talk

While looking at the problem of gun violence, Dr. Gary Slutkin wondered — what if it could be treated like a communicable disease? His program, Cure Violence, aims to do just that, with real results.

"[Violence] isn't like a contagious disease; it is a contagious disease."

About Gary Slutkin

Gary Slutkin is an epidemiologist, an innovator in violence reduction and the founder/executive director of Cure Violence, formerly known as CeaseFire. The program is being replicated in several US cities as well as abroad.

Dr. Slutkin is an Ashoka Fellow, a professor of epidemiology and international health at the University of Illinois at Chicago, and a senior adviser to the World Health Organization.

