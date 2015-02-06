What Does Losing To A Computer Tell Us About Pride?

Part 7 of theTED Radio Hour episodeSeven Deadly Sins

About Ken Jennings' TED Talk

Ken Jennings has made a career of being the know-it-all. But then he challenged a supercomputer, Watson — and lost. Jennings explains how it felt to have a computer beat him and crush his pride.

About Ken Jennings

"I mean, without pride would we ever have gone to the moon?"

Ken Jennings holds the record for most consecutive wins (74) on the trivia game show Jeopardy. In 2011 Jennings participated in the IBM Challenge, which featured him and Jeopardy rival Brad Rutter in a match against IBM supercomputer Watson. Jennings came in second; Watson was first.

In 2012 Jennings published the book Because I Said So!: The Truth Behind the Myths, Tales, and Warnings Every Generation Passes Down to Its Kids.

