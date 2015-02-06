How Does Envy Help Us Better Understand Ourselves?

Part 6 of theTED Radio Hour episodeSeven Deadly Sins

About Parul Sehgal's TED Talk

Parul Sehgal, an editor at The New York Times Book Review, says literature would hardly exist without the "grim thrill" of envy. She says as dangerous as it can be, envy can teach us a lot about who we are and what we really want.

About Parul Sehgal

Parul Seghal is an editor at The New York Times Book Review. Previously the books editor at NPR and the senior editor atPublisher's Weekly, Sehgal is the recipient of the 2010 Nona Balakian Citation for Excellence in Reviewing and the 2008 Pan African Literary Forum's OneWorld Prize for fiction. She lives in New York City.

