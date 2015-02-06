How Did An Obese City Lose A Million Pounds?

Part 2 of theTED Radio Hour episodeSeven Deadly Sins

About Mick Cornett's TED Talk

Mayor Mick Cornett realized that, to make Oklahoma City a great place to live, it had to become healthier and cope with gluttony. He explains step-by-step how the city dropped a collective million pounds.

About Mick Cornett

"I said, 'This city is going on a diet. And we're going to lose a million pounds.' "

Mick Cornett was the mayor of Oklahoma City from 2005 until 2018. Newsweek called him one of the five most innovative mayors in the country; London-based World Mayors listed him as the No. 2 mayor in the world, and Governing magazine named him the Public Official of the Year.

Best known for helping Oklahoma City attract an NBA franchise, Cornett also led the charge to pass MAPS 3, a $800 million investment in parks, urban transit and wellness centers to reshape Oklahoma City and enhance the quality of life of its residents.

