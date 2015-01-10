© 2021 WYPR
Not My Job: Former CIA Officer Robert Baer Gets Quizzed On Bears

Published January 10, 2015 at 10:39 AM EST
Former CIA agent Robert Baer poses for a photo at the Regency Hotel in New York on Nov. 19, 2005.

Robert Baer was a CIA officer for decades, before coming in from the cold in the late 1990s. He's written a series of memoirs, including Sleeping with the Devil, The Company We Keep,and See No Evil,which was the basis for the George Clooney movie Syriana. His latest book is called The Perfect Kill: 21 Laws for Assassins.

We've invited Baer — who may or may not have been tapping our phones all week — three questions about bears.

