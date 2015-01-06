© 2021 WYPR
Small Batch: 'The Bachelor' Farms Iowa For Fresh Meat

By Linda Holmes
Published January 6, 2015 at 1:48 PM EST
From the time we started Pop Culture Happy Hour, Stephen Thompson and I have occasionally heard a plaintive cry: "Why do you guys mention The Bachelor?" And it's true: we do. It comes up from time to time as a strange example of perplexing television, but we would never let it run roughshod over an entire episode.

We will, however, seal it tightly in its own Small Batch Edition of the podcast for those of you who, like us, find yourselves weirdly drawn to this much-tweeted-about, much-scoffed-at, often baffling show that started a new season Monday night with a three-hour (!) premiere. We'll talk about the man at the center of the fury, the state from which he hails (which the show talks about as if it were located on the moon), the women trying to win his heart, the influence of booze and booze-shaming, and lots more.

Linda Holmes
Linda Holmes is a pop culture correspondent for NPR and the host of Pop Culture Happy Hour. She began her professional life as an attorney. In time, however, her affection for writing, popular culture, and the online universe eclipsed her legal ambitions. She shoved her law degree in the back of the closet, gave its living room space to DVD sets of The Wire, and never looked back.
